Welsh rugby legend John Peter Rhys Williams has died aged 74, according to the Bridgend Ravens Club, where he was president until his death.

Historic Welsh rugby player John Peter Rhys Williams, known simply as JPR Williams, was one of Wales' most celebrated players during the country's golden decade in the 1970s.

The former Wales international earned 55 caps and won the Five Nations in 1970, 71, 75, 76, 78, and 79, at a time when rugby was not as globalised as it is today, and there were not as many tournaments or matches between national teams, underlining the importance of the full-back, who died due of bacterial meningitis.

The legendary JPR was a key full-back for the British & Irish Lions exhibition team, made up of the best players from Great Britain and Ireland, which typically faced South Africa, Australia and New Zealand in those days. He also played for the Barbarians, Bridgend, and London Welsh. After retiring in 1981, he pursued a career in medicine, specifically as an orthopaedic surgeon, although he continued to play occasionally well into the 21st century.

One of the greatest players the game has ever seen 🏉



JPR Williams leaves behind an incredible legacy



All our thoughts are with his family and friends ❤️ pic.twitter.com/t4W21ArMeg — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) January 8, 2024

In their glory days, the Welsh team had a great rivalry with England, not only in sport but also in politics and history. Williams played against them 10 times and never suffered a defeat. He retired from international play with an impressive record, winning 37 of his 55 matches. He was part of "The Invincibles," which won 21 out of 22 matches on a gruelling tour of South Africa in 1974.

JPR Williams of the British Lions against New Zealand in 1971. GETTY IMAGES

Historical records show that he was also a talented tennis and cricket player. Despite studying medicine, Williams never really lost his passion for rugby, playing until the age of 54 and finishing his career with the Tondu village team.

That wasn't to be his last sporting challenge, as shortly afterwards, in 2006, he and other Welsh rugby luminaries climbed the 5,895 metre Mount Kilimanjaro as part of a charity event.