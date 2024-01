Two sisters from Hawke's Bay, New Zealand shocked the competition at the Florida International Taekwon-do championship in Ocala, Florida, taking away three gold medals and one silver between them, RNZ reports.

The athletes from Canada, Italy, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, United Kingdom, Mongolia, and the USA participated in the international tournament.

Vana Smith took home a gold in patterns and a silver in sparring, beating a taller, older, and higher graded opponent, according to her coach Ben Evans, who is also the president of the NZ International Taekwon-do Federation.

"She worked really hard back home. She has good discipline and I guess at the end of the day, she just followed the plan," Evans said.

The older sister, Pippa Yule, also impressed the judges, winning gold in patterns and sparring for her category. She beat another New Zealand boy to secure the win.

"There were some tough competitors. I was quite nervous," Pippa said.

"The main thing for me is her drive," Evans said, "she never gave up. Even just with the training, everything that I would put her through, she would never argue, she would never have an attitude about it."

The sisters were among 13 competitors from the ITF Taekwon-do Centre in Hastings who travelled for the event.