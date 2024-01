According to Le Parisien, the former international basketball player is being sanctioned by the French organization's ethics commission for posting a controversial message about Israel on her social media. The sanction is not yet official. It could be implemented in the coming days.

Emilie Gomis, one of the main players on the French basketball team, may resign from her position on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Sports Commission and the French National Olympic Committee (CNOSF) in the coming days. The reason is that the former basketball player posted a message about Israeli politics on her own social media, according to Le Parisien.

A few days after the start of the conflict in Gaza, the member of the Athletes' Commission posted a message showing maps of France in 1947, 1967 and 2023, gradually coloured in with the Israeli flag, accompanied by the question: "What would you do in this situation? Her actions sparked controversy and debate. Gomis later apologised.

The Ethics Committee considered the message posted by Emilie Gomis on her social media sites to be controversial and inappropriate. X

She then met with Tony Estanguet, the President of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee, and Amélie Oudéa-Cástéra, the Minister for Sport and the Olympic and Paralympic Games, to present her case and give her explanations. But the case and her stance did not seem to convince David Lappartient, president of the CNOSF ethics committee, and its members decided to propose sanctions against the former basketball player for "proven violation of ethical principles", as reported by Le Parisien.

Gomis' lawyers, who have no intention of resigning from their posts, said that their client had automatically deleted the content posted and apologised as soon as she was informed of its inappropriateness. The lawyers themselves defended Gomis's apology, claiming that the former player had been targeted with serious anti-Semitic accusations that could harm her.

The sanction now needs to be confirmed to make it official, which Tony Estanguet said could happen in early January during one of his last public appearances with 2023.

Gomis, who won a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympic Games, is one of France's most prominent athletes. That same year, she was knighted into the National Order of Merit. From 2003 to 2004, she represented her country in all continental and world tournaments. She led the French team from the court as a shooting guard. In addition, she won three golds, silvers and bronzes in Europe.

Now in her 40s, she has been an active member of French organisations since shortly after retirement. She also sits on the board of five qualified sports personalities, filling the position vacated by former athlete Martin Fourcade, who is still on the board but has now joined the IOC.

