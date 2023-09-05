SNCF Gares & Connexions chief promises key Paris 2024 stations will be "100 per cent accessible"

A leading French transport official has promised 67 railway stations serving Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics venues will be "100 per cent accessible" in time for next year's Games.

Accessibility of railway stations for wheelchair users is a key concern in the build-up to Paris 2024.

Only the newest of the 14 lines on the Paris Métro is fully accessible for wheelchair users, and International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons has previously called for greater flexibility in local laws to enable key Games stations to be upgraded.

Speaking to public service radio broadcaster France Info, Marlène Dolveck, the chief executive of the National Society of the French Railways Gares & Connexions, promised work planned for Paris 2024 would be completed on time.

"One hundred per cent of our stations, of our 67 'Olympic Games stations' will be ready," she said.

"They will be 100 per cent accessible for the Olympic Games.

"Today, we finish the work at accelerated speed.

"We have 737 stations on the territory to make accessible in total."

Dolveck claimed the COVID-19 pandemic had disrupted work on France's transport network, but this would not affect Paris 2024.

SNCF Gares & Connexions chief executive Marlène Dolveck claimed improvements to make France's transport network more accessible for Paris 2024 are "on schedule" ©Getty Images

"We are rather quite satisfied with it, because there was the COVID crisis, during which we were forced to stop a certain number of works," Dolveck told France Info.

"We had trouble getting supplies of raw materials and it was a bit complicated.

"But in the end, compared to the deadline that was planned, we will be on time.

"In any case for the Olympics and the Paralympics, we will be on schedule."

Dolveck admitted the men's Rugby World Cup due to start in France on Friday (September 8) and run until October 28 would be a "dress rehearsal" for Paris 2024.

Approximately 2.5 million spectators including 600,000 from abroad are expected to attend matches at the Rugby World Cup.

It is estimated up to 15 million tourists could visit for Paris 2024.

Next year's Olympics are scheduled for July 26 to August 11 and the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.

The French capital has not held the Summer Olympics since 1924 and has never staged the Paralympics.