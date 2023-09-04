Parsons praises impact African Para Games can bring to continent as first edition begins

International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons has praised the impact the African Para Games can bring to the continent after attending the Opening Ceremony of the inaugural edition in Accra last night.

The event endured a difficult build-up with Nigeria forced to pull out at the last minute due to a lack of funds for the country’s Government, while the President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo, who was due to attend the Opening Ceremony, was absent.

However Parsons struck a positive tone describing the Opening Ceremony, held at the Bukom Boxing Arena, as "a long desired goal finally achieved."

"Regional Games are an important development opportunity for our Para sports and provide the athlete pathway, that for some will lead to the Paralympic Games, the pinnacle event for our Movement," he said.

"Amazing that African Para athletes will now have this opportunity.

"The Paralympic Movement has a transformational impact in changing society for the better.

"Para sport changes lives, communities, and is advancing disability inclusion on a global scale.

"We are excited that these Games are bringing this impact to Africa."

On the first day of competition, there was a good start for the host nation in the amputee football tournament.

Ghana’s amputee team, known as the Black Challenge, overcame Uganda, known as the Amputee Cranes, 7-0.

Elsewhere Egypt overcame Angola 3-1.

In the women’s basketball, Algeria defeated Kenya, while Morocco overcame hosts Ghana 12-3.

Competition is due to run until September 12 in four sports - amputee football, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis and sitting volleyball.