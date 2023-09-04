World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue has received an honorary doctorate from the University of the Littoral Opal Coast (ULCO) in northern France on the governing body's Taekwondo Day.

Taekwondo Day marks the anniversary of the International Olympic Committee Session in Paris in 1994, when the sport was added to the Olympic programme from Sydney 2000, where it has remained ever since.

On the 19th anniversary of that date, Choue received the honorary doctorate in Dunkirk for his "contribution to humanitarian endeavours and fostering transparent and equitable competition".

The South Korean's citation included his work facilitating the participation of refugee athletes in World Taekwondo events and advocacy for gender equality.

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet provided a video message congratulating World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue on his honorary doctorate ©World Taekwondo

Choue is in his fifth full term as World Taekwondo President having first been elected in 2004, and founding the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation in 2015 is among his achievements.

Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics Organising Committee President Tony Estanguet provided a video message congratulating Choue at the ceremony.

Choue had been in France for the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Paris, which concluded yesterday.

He expressed his gratitude to the ULCO for the honour.

"I am overwhelmed with emotions as I stand here to receive this distinguished doctorate honoris causa," Choue said.

"I wish to thank the President, Professor Hassane Sadok and the University for this amazing opportunity.

"For me to receive this honorary doctorate on Taekwondo Day adds to the emotions that I am feeling now."

Founding the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation is among the greatest achievements of Chungwon Choue, in the back row, since being elected World Taekwondo President ©THF

Choue claimed during his acceptance speech that taekwondo is much more than just a sport to those who participate in it.

"Taekwondo practitioners, or taekwondoin, always say that taekwondo is not just a sport or a martial art; it is a way of life," he said.

"Throughout my Presidency in World Taekwondo, I have constantly asked myself how taekwondo could be used to not only entertain fans and fulfil athletes’ dreams of winning medals, but also it could be used to change the lives of those who practice it.

"That is the basis and enduring legacy of my Presidency: peace is more precious than triumph."

Choue also provided a message to the "taekwondo family" on Taekwondo Day in which he vowed "we strive forward".