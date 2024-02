Insults during a post-match press conference after the Guinea-Gambia game have sparked outrage and condemnation from the International Sports Press Association Africa Section (AIPS Africa), which has sought to draw attention to the "unworthy behaviour" of some colleagues who have turned the workplace "into a boxing ring".

The AIPS Africa is outraged and very concerned about the behaviour of some journalists at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations that is currently taking place in Ivory Coast. There have been a number of incidents, but it was what happened at the post-match press conference between Guinea and Gambia that was the tipping point for the association to raise its voice and publicly condemn the situation.

According to local media reports, a Senegalese reporter openly criticised the low standards of another Gambian reporter and made comments against Aguibou Camara, leading to shouts and insults in the press room. This behaviour by some accredited colleagues covering the 34th edition of the 2023 CAF African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast has angered the collective of journalists who have denounced the events. "To be a journalist means to behave properly and, above all, not to act. Certain behaviours are simply unworthy of such a noble profession as journalism," the collective said on its page.

Public appearances are turning into "pitched battles, attacks, insults. It's an alarming spectacle that some colleagues have presented to the world since the start of CAN 2023. The media working areas (press gallery, mixed zone, conference room) have been transformed into a boxing ring, or even simply into a dance floor or a performance zone, hosted by the holders of media passes. AIPS Africa invites colleagues to be reasonable and to work according to ethical and professional rules."

In this way, the African collective that regulates standards and brings journalists together wanted to send a message of reason and example so that the reckless performances that can damage the credibility of the profession and those who practise it stop immediately. In addition, AIPS Africa encourages national member associations "to work more on training and capacity building of their members in the context of covering sports events".

The 2023 Asian Cup also saw an unprecedented incident. A number of Iraqi journalists confronted the Spaniard Jesús Casas, coach of the Iraqi national team, after their match. Iraq had lost 3-2 to Jordan and were eliminated after conceding two goals in extra time. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) took a firm stance.

The AFC condemned "any kind of undisciplined and aggressive behaviour". In a statement, the AFC said it had reacted swiftly and "taken the swift decision to ban those responsible not only from the Asian Cup in Qatar, but also from all future tournaments organised by the AFC".

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) met with the Local Organising Committee ("COCAN") and the police to find viable solutions to these incidents and to prevent their recurrence. With all the parties consulted by CAF, and with the aim of ensuring that journalists behave appropriately, a code of conduct has been drawn up with a series of points to be followed in order to prevent any recurrence of misbehaviour in the media stands, media centres and mixed areas. Fans should not be in the media tribune. There are plenty of places in the stadium for them. AIPS will report all this.

Due to all these incidents and with the purpose of avoiding any repetition of them, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) met with the Local Organising Committee ("COCAN") and the Police to find viable solutions. Among all the parties consulted by the CAF and with the intention that journalists' behaviour is appropriate, a code of conduct has been developed with a series of points to follow to prevent a recurrence of misconduct in media stands, media centres, and mixed zones. Fans should not be in the Media Tribune; there are plenty of seats in the stadium for this. All of this is reported by AIPS. Please note the following:

1- Going forward, any media practitioner who engages in wild celebrations and abuses other media colleagues will be immediately removed for safety and their accreditation will be revoked.

2- Any media representative involved in a fight in media areas or physical altercation will have their accreditation revoked.

3- Any journalist (non-rights holder) filming in the Media Tribune will be removed and their accreditation will be revoked.

4- Any media practitioner using vulgar language in media areas, whether against coaches, players, or their colleagues, will have their accreditation revoked.

5- Any journalist livestreaming in the Mixed Zone will have their accreditation revoked.

6- The use of drones is strictly prohibited.

7- Media cannot film inside the stadium (only in the media centre, press conference room).