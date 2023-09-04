IOC and Paris 2024 strengthen ties with AFD to focus on Olympics' international "social legacy"

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Paris 2024 Organising Committee have strengthened ties with the French Development Agency (AFD) aiming to enhance the international "social legacy" of next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Paris 2024's partnership with the AFD, a financial institution implementing French Government policy abroad, dates back to February 2020, and includes 45 initiatives in 19 African countries under the "Impact 2024 International" programme which aims to use sport to improve the lives of vulnerable groups.

The projects have received a combined €1.4 million (£1.2 million/$1.5 million) in investment.

The agreement between the IOC, Paris 2024 and AFD is set to ensure up to 10 of Impact 2024 International's most impactful projects receive continued funding, with the IOC matching AFD's investment.

The Paris 2024 Olympics are less than one year away, and the IOC claimed the partnership with AFD offers "a valuable blueprint" ©Getty Images

It also seeks to support knowledge exchange among Impact 2024 International projects and further monitor their impact.

Another goal is to promote the contributions of AFD and Paris 2024 towards Olympism 365, the IOC's strategy which seeks to ensure more people from more diverse backgrounds participate in community sport and increase collaboration between the sports movement and health and social development sector.

It is claimed the partnership can offer "a valuable blueprint for how sports organisations and development banks can work together to support the social impact of sport around the world".

The Paris 2024 Olympics are less than one year away with dates of July 26 to August 11 scheduled.