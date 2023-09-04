Saudi and Iran football games to be played on home-and-away basis after seven years of neutral venues

The national teams and clubs of Saudi Arabia and Iran have reached an agreement to play matches between them on a home-and-away basis for the first time since 2016.

All games between teams from the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) and Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) were played in neutral venues for the last seven years due to political unrest between the two countries.

However, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) today praised a "groundbreaking agreement" reached between SAFF and FFIRI.

"The positive development follows a groundbreaking agreement between the SAFF and FFIRI today, which has been duly communicated to the AFC," a statement from AFC read.

"The AFC welcomes the historic move as it reflects the commitment of both the SAFF and FFIRI towards fostering closer ties between their respective footballing communities, allowing clubs to host matches on their home turf and visiting the respective away stadiums, creating a more engaging and exciting experience for the fans and players alike.

"With the home-and-away matches of the AFC Champions League 2023/24 season between clubs of the SAFF and FFIRI set to kick off on September 19, the AFC is fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of all stakeholders involved in these matches, while securing the necessary approvals of the relevant AFC committees."

Development of women's football will be an area of focus after the signing of the MoU between SAFF and FFIRI ©SAFF

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between SAFF and FFIRI is set "to enhance collaboration and engage in various football development activities".

According to SAFF, grassroots, training courses for coaches and referees, and women's football development are also among areas that will be focused as part of the MoU.

The MoU was signed after the two National Federations met during the recently concluded FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

"We are very happy to announce this latest collaboration with FFIRI," SAFF President Yasser Al Misehal said.

"This MoU not only fosters ties between our federations but will also carve a path for our youth, women, and the entire football community to succeed and enjoy the many benefits and opportunities available through the beautiful game.

"Saudi Arabia and Iran are two footballing nations and two powerhouses on the Asian continent."

In August, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, left, became the first top official to visit Saudi Arabia since diplomatic relations between the Middle East nations were restored ©Getty Images

In 2016, diplomatic relations were severed between the two Islamic countries after Saudi missions in Iran, including the Embassy, was attacked after Riyadh's execution of the Shia cleric Nimr al-Nimr.

Shia-majority Iran and Sunni-majority Saudi Arabia play a crucial role in the war in Yemen, where Tehran supports Houthi rebels, while Riyadh is leading a military coalition with the Government.

The two nations are on opposing sides in conflicts in Lebanon and Syria as well.

However, in March this year, China helped mediate an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, when plans were made to open Embassies after years of tension.

Tehran officially reopened its Embassy in Riyadh in June.

Yesterday, Al Jazeera said that Iranian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Alireza Enayati will travel to Riyadh to continue negotiations.

It was reported recently that the Saudi Embassy in Tehran and its consulate in Mashhad have been reopened.